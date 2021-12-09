To the Editor:
Growing up in Stowe, plenty of my friends and I have been subjected to constant changes within the Stowe school system, whether it be new forms of grading, new schedule layouts or changes in staff.
Obviously, the last two years have been difficult for everyone. However, staff at Stowe High School have worked around the clock to create a caring and normalized education experience for students. Having experienced the stress and monotony of the pandemic, I cannot thank the teachers and staff enough for pulling things together to create an environment that everyone can enjoy.
For the first time in a while, I can truly say that this is once again the Stowe High School that is determined to give students the best learning experience possible. As a senior, that is something I have waited a long time for. Having the pandemic hit in the middle of my sophomore year almost made it seem like my high school years have been cut in half.
Being able to experience a somewhat normal senior year is something that the two senior classes before me did not get to experience.
It would be foolish to say that this newfound attitude came by chance. My friends and I recently took notice of the advancements in school culture made by new principal David Greenfield and new athletic director Tim Albertson. If you ask anyone who is a student at Stowe, they will tell you how much progress these two have made in the short period of time they have been here.
Mr. Albertson and Mr. Greenfield have given an already amazing group of teachers and staff a boost in making the strongest possible faculty. When walking through the hallways, it is clear to everyone that the positive energy goes through the roof.
Along with a stronger curriculum and willingness of students to learn, in opposition to everyone who has bad stuff to say about Stowe High School, I want to say that I am thankful to be gifted such a topnotch school in my own town.
Eames Eiden
Stowe
