To the Editor:
As of last week, Stowe has been certified as a Quality Youth Development Community. For those who do not know, since last year the Quality Youth Development steering team for Stowe has been working hard to reach various benchmarks put out by the organization to encourage youth development and engagement in the community.
For instance, we have successfully gotten “Youth are Welcome” signs in various businesses in town, and secured youth board member commitments on non-profits. This certification marks an exciting chapter for Stowe and recognizes its outstanding commitment to our youth. We are excited to celebrate the certification, so reach out if you have any questions or would like to learn more.
Though we are now certified, we are still working on getting a youth center/community organization in Stowe. This would mean a place where youth can come on designated days to do homework, play games and connect with peers. This is no small task, and we are so grateful to all those who are helping us.
That being said, if anyone has any resources or advice they would like to share with us on how we can achieve this, we would love to hear from you. We would also love to be involved in more projects in town and take on some new challenges. If there is anything you would like to see happen for youth in Stowe, or any projects we could help collaborate on, we would be happy to do so.
Finally, I am steering team leader and a graduating senior, so we are looking for more younger students to join the team next year and be led by a returning member. If you are a youth or know of any who are interested, send them our way. This is a great chance to be involved in a positive leadership experience. We are currently youth driven, but also have spaces for adult members, so the same goes for adult community members.
We are so glad that we get to be involved in our community and look forward to hearing from you. To learn more about the Quality Youth Development project, go to quality youthdevelopment.org/stowe.
Kate Lewton
Stowe
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.