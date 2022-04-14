To the Editor:
To the ongoing back-and-forth about the ski mountain — and the road to it — I wanted to add my gratitude for one of many unquestionable bright spots. My four children have been in the seasonal Stowebusters program for years.
Vail has fortunately maintained this program through the initial acquisition of the mountain and through the pandemic. In getting kids onto the trails each weekend with the same coach and group, it’s a great way for young people to improve their skiing, to gain a sustained appreciation for the outdoors and to build relationships with other kids who come from towns all over the East Coast.
Making all of this happen on a big stormy mountain cannot be easy to do, and I salute the leadership over the years of Mark Aiken, Ben DeBenedictis, Ali Kaminer, Carl Bertelsen and Nate Gardner. Just as much, I respect and appreciate the coaches — people like Annie and Andy Paradee, Kaminer, Travis Schoen, Kaitlyn DeAngelis, Billy DeVore, Keegan Loughran, Tess Elsinga and Chris Olson, who are great ski teachers and, in their energy, knowledge and enthusiasm, great role models too.
These folks and others have had a huge positive impact on my kids.
David S. Clancy
Stowe and Concord, Mass.
