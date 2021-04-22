To the Editor:
For some, the forced merger is a means to some sort of grand social-engineering experiment. For others, with feigned ignorance, they would rather settle for what we’ve gotten than try to regain what we had.
We have seen tax increases as a direct result of the forced merger and we’d have less of a tax burden if we separated.
I don’t know much, but I do know that when I vote yes to withdraw from the Lamoille South Unified Union, I’m doing so not because I’m an elitist, or a racist, or whatever else you want to call me. I’ll be voting yes to withdraw for all of our students who go to Stowe schools and for all of us who help to pay for their education.
Richard N. Bland
Stowe
