To the Editor:
I just returned from my first, and likely my last, trip to Stowe. I loved the skiing on Spruce Peak, the architecture and the food, but it was the least hospitable place I’ve ever been. I’ve traveled throughout the U.S., Europe and Asia. Thailand comes close to having the kindest people, but Portugal takes the cake for the most authentically hospitable culture I’ve encountered. The Parisians and Romans were proud, but helpful and friendly, New Yorkers brash but chatty.
I suppose my expectations were out of whack. I assumed you’d have a bit of the welcoming Midwest vibe — I blame your obnoxiously cute snow-covered town — but it felt like so many locals we encountered were on edge, quick to reprimand, quick to get angry.
I’d like to think it’s just COVID-19 related, and I can imagine how annoying it must be to get tourists in line with mask policies and pandemic-related closures. But the overall demeanor was such a put off that I’d have a hard time coming here versus elsewhere for skiing.
Your town may not be a Target store waiting for unsolicited customer feedback, but culture seeps through the tourism industry, and I found Stowe’s lacking. Am I wrong?
Christie York
St. Simons Island, Ga.
