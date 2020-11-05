To the Editor:
To all who have supported, volunteered, donated and attended the Stowe Veterans Day breakfast over the last few years, we sadly, yet obviously, must cancel the event due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
We will be thinking of you all and will sincerely miss the interactions, camaraderie and delicious breakfast shared by all. Here is hoping for a 2021.
Stay safe, healthy and happy.
Barbara Allarie, Stefi Clymer and Terrie Wehse
Stowe
