To the Editor:
Stowe Theatre Guild is glad to learn of the arrest of a person thought responsible for setting the March 2019 fire that destroyed many of our costumes, props and set pieces, in addition to the seven other fires in town for which he is charged.
We are grateful to the investigative teams from the Stowe Police Department, Vermont’s Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms. Their persistence and hard work on the arson cases now allows so many of us in the community to let out our breath and sleep a little better at night.
The generosity of the Stowe community and theater patrons, matched by a grant from the Springer-Miller Family Foundation, helped Stowe Theatre Guild regain its footing. Little did we know how fortuitous this aid would be, given the unforeseen challenges of a pandemic that still lay ahead.
It is our sincere hope that the other businesses and livelihoods affected by the alleged arsonist have been equally lifted up by acts of generosity and support.
Judith Mathison
On behalf of Stowe Theatre Guild Board of Directors
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.