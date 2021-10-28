To the Editor:
This year we turn our traditional Veterans Day breakfast into a Veterans Day coffee hour. Our wonderful high school students will be baking delicious treats and serving coffee, tea and warmed cider from 10-11 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 11.
Last year we were at a loss with the pandemic, which canceled the Veterans Day breakfast, as well as the death of our founder, Barbara Allaire. This year, due to the pandemic, we are still not able to all safely gather indoors.
So, let’s get our community back together to enjoy one another’s company, raise a coffee to Barbara Allaire, and honor those who gave so much of themselves for our country.
This coffee hour will be outdoors, under a tent, and will remain in place through the Veterans Day wreath ceremony, which takes place at 11 a.m. in front of the Akeley Memorial Building. The entire community is welcome.
Terrie Wehse
Stowe
