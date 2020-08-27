To the Editor:
Growing up in Stowe, the skate park adjacent the Jackson Arena was where my friends and I would spend our summers. It was a meeting place, both socially and physically. Some of Stowe’s most recognized and decorated athletes have practiced their craft on the very wood and cement that was bulldozed for being an “eye sore.”
Jake Blauvelt, one of the world’s most respected snowboarders, would frequent the skate park to work on his balance and creativity. Hans and Nils Mindnich, two of the most promising young snowboarders in the industry, would do the same.
Snow sports are obviously appreciated and deeply rooted into the mountain town culture of Stowe, but why is skateboarding so rejected? Snowboarding was born from skateboarding. For those who aren’t fortunate enough to visit a summer snowboarding destination such as Mt. Hood or South America, skateboarding is the only way to hop on a board and ride sideways.
Some of my most cherished moments are at the since forgotten skate park. Learning to do my first boardslide or dropping into the 1/4 pipe. As a talented young snowboarder myself, it was a way for me to continue honing my craft once the snow had melted.
Jake, Hans and Nils are some of this town’s most notable exports. Snow culture and snow sports will be a part of Stowe’s DNA forever. I think it is a disservice to the future generation of snowboarders and skiers to not offer the same outlet that those generational athletes once had.
We should be encouraging this type of activity as it will continue to bring notoriety and recognition to this town. I truly believe that Stowe is an outlier as described by Malcolm Gladwell. I can’t explain why so many tremendous athletes have populated in Stowe, but I don’t think that bulldozing the skate park was helping anyone’s chances of becoming the next great winter sports athlete.
We are a mountain town, not a lacrosse town.
Let’s start to recognize who we are and what we need to provide for the next generation of rippers who want to follow in Jake’s footsteps.
Keith Bennett
Seattle, Wash.
