To the Editor:
The Stowe Reporter described the school budget as “painful.” I would describe my quarterly property tax bill as painful. Since it is four or five times higher than it would be for the same house in most states in the Sunbelt, I looked closer to see what costs so much.
Most of the property tax money goes to schools. The Stowe Reporter noted the lack of bus drivers will double that cost with another tax increase of 10 percent. I am all for education, but at what price? It’s clear the system has no plan for cost control. Is radical change needed from outside the system — maybe from the taxpayers?
We know that the workplace of tomorrow is not an office — it is the internet. If the governor can make good on his promise to improve rural broadband, why couldn’t secondary education be radically redesigned for the future? If schools took full advantage of the internet, why couldn’t half of in-school instruction be replaced with online education?
WeWork suggests the workplace is the flexible office. Hot-desking is a concept that is spreading. Working from home is growing. Colleges are rapidly expanding online, non-classroom courses. This year’s college football Heisman Trophy Winner, Joe Burrow, did not ever set foot in a classroom at Louisiana State University. Millions of students in all grades in China are attending school completely online because of the coronavirus outbreak. If students are to be ready for the new information workplace, is a traditional classroom model the best place to prepare for that future?
Suppose over the next few years Peoples Academy and Stowe High School, that were recently combined with discord, were merged into one school in reality. Beginning in the first year with seniors, imagine each school’s brick-and-mortar classrooms functioned only every other day. The alternate days would be online instruction by the same teachers using new technology. Physical facilities would be operational only half the time, dramatically cutting costs.
Teachers could handle twice as many students with automation of the repetitive functions. Staff could be reduced by attrition, saving even more money.
Is education really that different from other industries that are being disrupted by technology? By alternating every other week each Monday-Wednesday-Friday and Tuesday-Thursday, high school seniors could complete half of their academic work independently from anywhere whenever they liked. They will be learning to plan their time. This would better prepare them for college or the workplace. They would miss less sleep and might function better when in class. There would be opportunities to work in a real job or have a meaningful apprenticeship in an area of interest. This could help local businesses cope with the acute local labor shortage. More young people might stay in Vermont.
There are certainly concerns to this much change. Teachers would work at two schools — but they could be paid more. Internet access would need to be guaranteed for all — but it should be anyway. The software to do this exact approach does not quite exist — but companies like Donors Choice, Khan Academy, Udemy, ForClass, or 2U Inc., would jump at this opportunity and might provide initial funding.
In fact, a company, Andela, already does a similar service in Africa. Teenagers left alone could be a challenge for parents — but there is a wide range of inexpensive off-the-shelf technology used for monitoring babies, the elderly and prisoners that would work.
Contingency plans for students that were not mature enough for this approach would need to be made. Wouldn’t it be better to recognize their special needs early before they flunk out of college in their first semester or end up collecting unemployment after graduation?
Extracurricular activities would need adjustment, but they could be expanded to the new “free” days. These and other challenges would all need to be addressed, but they could be solved with a task force of open-minded, creative thinkers.
I am looking at my increasing property tax bill and wondering how long must it continue? Does anyone have a better suggestion than the deep change I propose to reduce Stowe property taxes 50 percent?
Allen Wenner
Stowe