To the Editor:
Kudos to the organizers of the petition against Vail’s imposition of parking fees at the mountain. However, these parking fees are only a symptom of the real problem brought on by Vail.
This real problem is the Epic Pass, the cornerstone of Vail’s business model. Selling these cheap passes has over-crowded the ski mountain. The result:
• So many skiers on the mountain that it is unsafe to ski. Surely there is a limit beyond which skiing becomes a hazard and not a sport. Are we dangerously close to or over this limit?
• Uncontrollable traffic on Mountain Road, hurting residents and businesses and endangering the health and safety to people in Stowe. How do emergency vehicles responding to a fire, or a serious health issue access the Mountain Road filled with bumper-to-bumper traffic?
• Serious and perhaps long-term damage to Stowe’s reputation as a place to visit. The last time I looked, tourism was Stowe’s — and Vermont’s — main industry. Do we think that a visitor staying at one of Stowe’s hotels and being unable to drive anywhere will return to Stowe or tell his friends to visit?
It is time for the Stowe Selectboard and the state, the owner and landlord of Mt. Mansfield, to confront Vail and use every available power to rid Stowe of the Epic Pass before it is too late. Selectboard, state representatives, governor — where are you?
Gerald Kandestin
Stowe
