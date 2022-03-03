To the Editor:
I’m sure the bucks of Nebraska Valley and the trout in Vermont’s lakes and streams will be relieved to find I’ve moved to Cape Cod with my son Josh’s family.
As a fiercely independent ninth generation Vermonter, moving was bittersweet but a blessing in disguise. I now get to see the world through the eyes of my 7-year-old granddaughter.
Thank you for my 50-plus years in Stowe and voting for me to serve as your justice of the peace for many of those years. I thoroughly enjoyed serving in many roles from Scouting, serving on the reparative board, being a hunter safety instructor and in many other ways. A special thanks to the von Trapp family for keeping me gainfully employed through thick and thin for over 30 years. I’m proud to call you friends.
My new and final address is 5 Revanna Way, East Falmouth, MA 02536, marshallfayevt@yahoo.com or 802-871-2474.
Be well and prosper.
Marshall Faye
East Falmouth, Mass.
