To the Editor:
I just read the Seven Days article on Scott Lewis’ tragic death on the Stowe Mountains zip line. As I read, I asked myself why was I reading this in Seven Days and not the Stowe Reporter.
I cannot imagine a more important story and I have been appalled by the lack of attention paid to it by the Stowe paper.
The Stowe Reporter has a responsibility to the Lewis family and to the citizens of Stowe and Vermont to vigorously investigate this tragic accident so that nothing like this ever happens again.
Michael Puddicombe
Stowe
Editor’s note/Read our coverage here:
- Friends of zip line employee pressure Vail for accountability (June 2, 2022)
- Community members plan protest in zip line death (May 26, 2022)
- Resort fined for zip line crash that killed employee (May 12, 2022)
- Memorial for Scott Lewis (Nov. 4, 2021)
- Scott Nichols Lewis (Oct. 14, 2021)
- Stowe Mountain Resort employee dies in zip line crash (Sept. 30, 2021)
