To the Editor:

I just read the Seven Days article on Scott Lewis’ tragic death on the Stowe Mountains zip line. As I read, I asked myself why was I reading this in Seven Days and not the Stowe Reporter.

I cannot imagine a more important story and I have been appalled by the lack of attention paid to it by the Stowe paper.

The Stowe Reporter has a responsibility to the Lewis family and to the citizens of Stowe and Vermont to vigorously investigate this tragic accident so that nothing like this ever happens again.

Michael Puddicombe

Stowe

Editor’s note/Read our coverage here:

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.