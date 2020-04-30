To the Editor:
Stowe Performing Arts will be forever grateful for the talent and drive of Ken Strong.
Ken’s experiences as a young man, singing in local and regional choruses and solo competitions, undoubtedly were the driving forces behind his formation of the group that would eventually be known as Stowe Performing Arts. Ken helped bring the well-known conductor Dennis Russell Davies to a makeshift concert venue, thereby raising the bar for future presentations within the community.
Ken remained committed to Stowe Performing Arts even after his departure from the working board. He frequently spoke of building a permanent facility for the Music in the Meadow concerts as a path to continuing the organization's tradition of presenting seasoned and up-and-coming musical artists.
The board of directors and I extend our condolences to Kathleen, Ken’s children and his family.
Sing with the angels, Ken!
Lynn Paparella
Executive director and CEO
Stowe Performing Arts