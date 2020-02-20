To the Editor:
I wish to correct a pretty serious error in last week’s article reporting on gubernatorial candidate Rebecca Holcombe. The article stated that no Democratic candidate for governor had won Stowe in 20 years.
However, a quick check of Secretary of State Jim Condos’s website shows that Sue Minter beat Phil Scott in Stowe by a 1421–1372 margin (51 percent to 49 percent) in 2016.
While the article refers to Stowe as “one of Vermont’s reddest towns,” here are some additional statistics from Stowe to consider: In 2016 Hillary Clinton beat Donald Trump 1974-559 (78 percent to 22 percent) while U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy beat Republican challenger Scott Milne by 1950-791 (71 percent to 29 percent).
In 2018, U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders beat Republican Lawrence Zupan 1896 to 574 (77 percent to 23 percent) and Lt. Gov. David Zuckerman beat Republican Don Turner by 1648 to 888 (65 percent to 35 percent).
I hope this puts to rest the persistent statewide myth that Stowe is a solidly Republican town.
Rick Weinstein
Stowe