It’s time for a Democrat to represent Stowe. We need Scott Weathers as our next state Representative. He is a young, charismatic voice for our global climate problems as well as an advocate for ways to recruit young families to Vermont to sustain the town’s tourist industry. Because of his own personal experiences and public health education, he has a deep understanding of the intersection of climate and health issues.
Weathers earned his master’s degree in global health from the Harvard T. H. Chan School. As a result of this focus, he ended up working for an organization whose goal was to promote sustainable agriculture that would enhance consumer health and protect our climate.
When COVID-19 struck, he had a hard decision to make. After a time of working virtually, his employer asked him to return to the Washington, D.C., office to work in person. He had gone home to work digitally and care for his ailing father. He chose to give up his income to care for his dad.
If he is elected, he will support legislation for paid family leave as no Vermonter should have to make the choice between caring for a loved one or earning income. It is important that Stoweites know that paid family leave legislation came up for a vote in Vermont. It failed by only one vote in the House.
Once he and his longtime partner, Mikaela Saccoccio, moved to Stowe, he immediately became deeply committed to improving the community. He worked extensively with the Vermont Department of Health to ensure that all Vermonters had access to the COVID-19 vaccine. He became a member of the Stowe Rotary and the Stowe Energy Committee. He also serves on the board of Lamoille County Meals on Wheels, the Vermont Sierra Club and the Morrisville Coop. Before deciding to run for office, he formerly served as chair of the Lamoille County Democrats.
Weathers personally knows the hardship of finding affordable housing in Stowe because he and Saccoccio lost their first apartment in town after their rental property was converted to an Airbnb. He understands that the lack of affordable housing in Stowe has also contributed to the lack of adequate staffing, impeding the tourist industry at all levels.
He would support legislation to not only ensure more affordable housing is built in Vermont but legislation that would provide sustainable wages for workers in the tourist industry. Moreover, he would make certain that future building efforts would not impact our environment negatively.
I urge you to join me and vote for Scott Weathers for Stowe representative on or before Nov. 8, to preserve this special Stowe community and protect the environment we all treasure.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.