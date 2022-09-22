To the Editor:

It’s time for a Democrat to represent Stowe. We need Scott Weathers as our next state Representative. He is a young, charismatic voice for our global climate problems as well as an advocate for ways to recruit young families to Vermont to sustain the town’s tourist industry. Because of his own personal experiences and public health education, he has a deep understanding of the intersection of climate and health issues.

