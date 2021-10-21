To the Editor:
I am appealing to all wonderful people in Stowe on behalf of all the Montrealers who make Stowe our home away from home. Montrealers who pay taxes, eat in your restaurants, shop in your stores, ski on your mountain and support all your local causes. Montrealers who are great friends to so many of you.
COVID has been a disaster for us. Your government’s delay in re-opening the land border has meant that we could not come to Stowe every weekend as usual. Finally, logic has prevailed, and the Canada/U.S. border will soon re-open.
Unfortunately, one obstacle remains. Our Canadian government still requires a full PCR COVID test within a maximum of 72 hours to re-enter Canada. This means that Montrealers arriving in Stowe on Thursday or Friday evenings must be able to get a COVID test and have results by no later than the coming Sunday.
Without the timely availability of these tests and results, Montrealers will still not be able to come to Stowe as usual.
I have reached out to Rep. Heidi Scheuermann and members of the Stowe Selectboard who are trying to help us. While I don’t for a moment doubt their sincerity, all of you can help as well by reaching out to your elected officials to underline the importance and urgency of solving this problem.
The solution is easy: Testing must be available on Thursdays and Fridays until 8 p.m. and results must be delivered by the coming Sunday. This is not rocket science!
Without a quick solution, Stowe can forget seeing Montrealers on any regular basis.
Montrealers have been good to the Stowe community and Vermont. It’s time
for you to return the favor. I urge you to make sure that your elected officials take immediate action. This is not a time for your local and state governments to punt this problem to the bureaucrats.
Montrealers will judge our friendship with Stowe accordingly.
Gerald Kandestin
Montreal
