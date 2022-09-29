To the Editor:
We have known Jed Lipsky for many years and couldn’t be more excited to support his candidacy for the Vermont House.
As parents raising our young child in Stowe, we are looking for somebody who truly knows Stowe and especially one who knows our education system and its critical importance to our community. Lipsky is just that person.
He raised his family here and his children went to school here. So committed is he to the educational excellence of our town’s children that he served on the Stowe School Board for many years. He helped guide our schools and all their efforts and activities, including ensuring they had adequate resources.
Lipsky will bring that same commitment to his work as our state representative, where we will need a true advocate for educational excellence and local control. He will be that advocate with his pragmatic approach to decision making. We need his common-sense approach. We couldn’t be more excited to vote for him.
Join us in casting your ballot for Jed Lipsky for the Vermont House.
Brett and Erica Loomis
Stowe
