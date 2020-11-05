To the Editor:
I wanted to thank Larry Lackey and Leo Clark, Stowe’s two liasions to the Lamoille FiberNet Communications Union District, for their diligent attention to the lack of high-speed internet in Stowe and throughout Vermont.
Just to reiterate, I work with people around the state and the world who are literally shocked at Stowe’s lack of access. The have and have-nots are truly reflective in our community.
Clearly, the profit motive outweighs the need for broadband access for our students and those of us who need to work remotely. While I appreciate the comments from Stowe House candidates Jo Sabel Courtney and Heidi Scheuermann, both of them missed an opportunity to have this discussion during their recent political commentary.
When Stowe wanted a hockey rink or to beautify downtown, we took out a bond and committed tax dollars to support those efforts.
And the community was willing to support those efforts.
Frankly, a lot of us are sick and tired of fighting for utilities that should be available to all citizens, not just the lucky few that happen to live in the right neighborhood or have the right pull.
I will work with my neighbors to self-fund access to high-speed, high-quality internet service, if available, but I find it incredible that there has not been a serious discourse on equal access to broadband in this town.
Education and economic development are reliant on broadband connectivity, as we all know, but being beholden to those whose primary motive for key services is profit leaves many taxpayers without recourse — especially those without the means to fund these efforts.
Vermont’s governors since at least 2007 have been committed to broadband access throughout Vermont and still we are falling short. The real question is why and what we are going to do about it.
Matt Guffey
Stowe
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.