To the Editor:
During the COVID-19 pandemic, Stowe native Zach Haggerty wanted to give back. As a Middlebury College grad, he’d volunteered mentoring Middlebury kids and felt a connection to that community. He contacted the Children’s Literacy Foundation based in Waterbury Center and learned that we were serving Mary Hogan Preschool in Middlebury with our at-risk children grant. That grant gives recipients safe storytelling, a new collection of books, and two new books for each child to choose.
Haggerty set to work. He organized a 5k run on the Stowe Rec Path and reached out to friends and colleagues to help these kids, more than 60 percent of whom are considered low-income. The foundation’s mission is to inspire a love of reading and writing among low-income, at-risk and rural kids in Vermont and New Hampshire, and we give away more than $800,000 in new books each year. Haggerty and his friends’ help made a huge difference.
As a Stowe native, it was a joy to see so many familiar names (former team members, classmates, kids I used to babysit) as first-time donors giving Middlebury kids the gift of literacy and new books. I was inspired by my hometown community coming together to raise more than $3,600 for the kids of Mary Hogan Preschool this fall. Every book donated to the preschool library includes a bookplate thanking Haggerty and friends.
Huge thanks to Haggerty for all of his hard work and creativity, and to all who donated to give kids in need new books at a time when access to books is more important than ever.
Erika Nichols-Frazer
Communications manager, Children’s Literacy Foundation
