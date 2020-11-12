To the Editor:
I would like to compliment Lisa Walker, Theresa Hoadley and Charlene Walker for the planning that went into the General Election. I was the recipient of all of the information compiled and forwarded to those who would be involved in the administration of the electoral process.
They were timely and complete. It is a testament to the talent and hard work that has been shown by a dedicated town clerk and her staff. Also, thanks should go to the volunteers who worked the voter polls on election day in these difficult times.
Stowe is so fortunate to have so many who are so capable and are so willing to step forward when the need arises.
Leighton Detora
Stowe
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.