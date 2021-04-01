To the Editor:
Last week’s op-ed on all the ways that the Stowe C19 Fund has supported our community — and surrounding communities — was impressive and heartwarming to say the least. (“A year in, Stowe community COVID fund wraps up,” March 25, 2021)
From direct monetary assistance to thousands of meals and beyond, the Stowe community deserves a huge pat on the back for what has been achieved when people come together in a challenging and pivotal time.
And, while there have been many partners, donations and individuals who helped execute all of the programs on the list, one person should be spotlighted above all. Leigh Coe Pelletier has made it her mission through this crisis to be a force of nature for this community and the C19 Fund.
She has volunteered hundreds of hours to make sure we were all informed, that clever partnerships got off the ground, that no person or family was without resources if they needed them. From the logistics of every item in her article last week to literally driving meals and supplies to recipients, Pelletier has been a self-deprecating angel and strong advocate for good in Stowe.
While she is already cringing as I write this — she doesn’t take credit all that well for her amazingness — she is a hometown hero like no other. The next time you see her, thank her.
Operations like the C19 Fund may take lots of people to happen but it also relies on phenomenal community organizers and leadership. Pelletier has done all of that, every week, for people she barely knows because she has a huge generous heart and puts service before self most every day.
We are lucky to have her on our side.
Beth Gadbois
Stowe
