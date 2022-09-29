Who’s “socially liberal and fiscally responsible” usually is enough to stop reading. This time that may be both, so it’s fair to add likability to candidates Jed Lipsky and Scott Weathers and look a bit deeper.
The job on the line is to represent Stowe, a town with the third highest grand list in Vermont. Comparing the candidates’ essays, one crucial item catches an eye — 4-0.
Lipsky has served Stowe for over 20 years on four different municipal boards, a valuable contributor in each one, including the school board. The personable Weathers has served on none, more a cause of young age and inexperience than anything else.
Democrats will have my vote in every federal election, very happily with Becca Balint, who will serve as Vermont’s first woman Congressional representative. That’s not carrying over to Vermont, where they haven’t been anywhere close to supporting Stowe’s interests.
Thanks to a gerrymandering dream year, the huge Democrat majority was a key element in sending nearly 900 Stowe voters into a useless two county “town” with Morristown, Elmore, Worcester and Woodbury, where a meaningful vote in Stowe’s interest will never happen. Even more damaging, Stowe was kicked out of Lamoille County Senate representation into Washington County where we will get to vote for three state senators from Montpelier and Barre.
Stowe’s only legislative seat requires someone with experience and determination to speak up for own town in Montpelier.
Lipsky is an independent who will form relationships with both parties. It’s a blessing to Stowe and Vermont that he has stepped up at this critical time. Please confirm that on your ballot, right after you vote for democracy throughout the rest of the nation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.