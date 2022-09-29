To the Editor:

Not used to paying attention to politics before the end of the Champlain Valley Fair, I was surprised to learn mail-in ballots for November’s elections are in play this week. So, we’re lucky the Stowe Reporter granted equal space last week to the two candidates seeking to fill the shoes of Rep. Heidi Scheuermann. Good luck on that.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.