To the Editor:
Lost in the debate over the redistricting issue is the terrible two-seat district 800 Stowe voters will be thrown into with the towns of Morristown, Elmore, Worcester and Woodbury. If you’re not sure where all those towns are that’s OK given that they are on the other side of a mountain range.
Stowe has very little in common with Worcester and Woodbury, especially given the state’s reapportionment standard that says districts shall be formed consistent with “recognition and maintenance of patterns of geography, social interaction, trade, political ties and common interests.”
I’d say we struck out on all counts; they’re not even in the same county.
The question is how did we get here? Why did the House vote 32-90 to drop the all single-member district plan recommended by the bipartisan Legislative Apportionment Board, and instead choose a hybrid plan developed by Democrats that was twice rejected by the board? The job of the apportionment board is to develop a fair, non-biased plan that takes the politics out of redistricting.
Their research indicated that 75 percent of poll respondents favored single-seat legislative districts, so they based their plan on the opinion of voters.
Why did the Stowe Board of Civil Authority, whose job it is to oversee the local redistricting process, not reject a plan that throws Stowe voters into a jigsaw-puzzle two-seat district that was poorly drawn before the redistricting process? In the rejected Legislative Apportionment Board plan Stowe would remain a single district and the surplus 800 Stowe voters would join a single district with Morristown, with which we share a common border, a school district and commercial ties, not to mention that we’re not separated by a mountain range.
Recent criticisms of Rep. Heidi Scheuermann, R-Stowe, fail to consider that she has followed this issue closely, and as always looks out for the best interests of Stowe residents, who would be much better served by the single-seat district plan.
Unfortunately for many, redistricting is seen as an opportunity to gain political advantage when it should be a bipartisan effort to draw up districts that are fair. Districts should create a level playing field where the political process can play out without bias and serve as the first step in assuring the integrity of our electoral process.
Tom McLinden
Stowe
Chair, Stowe Republicans
Chair, Lamoille County Republican Party
