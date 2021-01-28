To the Editor:
Stowe and Duxbury have lost four incredible and legendary ladies in the last six weeks.
It is with sadness but great admiration that I say goodbye to these four wonderful, intelligent, courageous women and their great charm and wit. They brightened and enriched the lives of everyone around them.
We may never see their like again.
With much admiration and respect, rest in peace Marianne Goodson, Jane Hackett, Ruth Connolly and Hannah Thompson Szechenyi.
George Lengvari
Stowe
