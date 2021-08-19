To the Editor:
I’d like to make a few comments regarding the employee issues at the Stowe Free Library. I was an employee of the library for 32 years, in the position of assistant librarian and youth services librarian and was also the union shop steward for the library staff for several years. (“Stowe Free Library staff flee ‘bullying’”, Aug. 12, 2021)
I know and have worked with most of the staff, and I personally like all of the people involved in this dispute. I cannot and will not comment on any of the allegations, as I was not a part of the team when such incidents allegedly occurred.
In any organization and business there will always be personnel issues. People have different personalities and ways of communicating. I sincerely believe that some staff felt their concerns were not being heard, and I also believe that the library director and the town manager were trying to work things out. Short of coming to work drunk or physically attacking someone, management cannot just fire someone. There are two sides of any issue and both sides need to be heard.
Having said that, I don’t believe that public shaming is a constructive way to problem solve. It just pours more fuel on the fire. The Stowe Reporter was not helping a difficult situation by plastering library personnel issues on the front page of the paper. Constructive solutions might include the town hiring a human resource professional. The town manager has enough on his plate.
Perhaps staff could go on annual retreats that are work-related but fun as well. We used to do this back in the day. I’m sure there are many other ways to bring people together. Don’t we have enough divisiveness in this world as it is?
The Stowe Free Library is and will continue to be a great institution. Thank you to everyone past and present who work and volunteer at one of Stowe’s great resources.
Julie Pickett
Morristown
