To the Editor:
The overhead wires on Main Street had to go, I agree.
But the loss of the small, lighted Christmas trees on the old poles is a sad byproduct of progress.
I’ll miss the giant, old-fashioned, colored lights; a wonderful and unique tradition I grew up with.
David Bryan
Stowe
