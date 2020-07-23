To the Editor:
As a homeowner and Stowe hospitality employee/manager since 1982, I would like to express several opinions.
First, I believe that we are over-policed and spend far too much taxpayer money on our police department. This is a very safe neighborhood and Waterbury (a little bit larger and right next to Interstate 89) contracts only two Vermont State Police troopers for patrols.
Secondly, I would like to put out there that town management staff should be either a Stowe property or business owner with skin in the game. Too many outsiders making decisions for us, in my opinion.
Along those lines, our police officers should also be required to live in Stowe. Please take note, Stowe Select Board.
You are welcome, Stowe fellow neighbors and workforce, for not submitting the usual long-winded letters that most submit.
Jim Burke
Stowe
