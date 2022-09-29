To the Editor:

Thank you for the Throwback Thursday photo regarding the “hunts” many of us were lucky to greatly enjoy back in the day. I'd like to clarify that although the caption of the photograph refers to Stowe “hosting a traditional fox hunt,” it was actually something quite different.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.