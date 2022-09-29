Thank you for the Throwback Thursday photo regarding the “hunts” many of us were lucky to greatly enjoy back in the day. I'd like to clarify that although the caption of the photograph refers to Stowe “hosting a traditional fox hunt,” it was actually something quite different.
These were definitely not traditional fox hunts. Our hunts were what are known as drag hunts. There were no foxes involved, chased or harmed in any way during these drag hunts.
Prior to the early morning start of the hunt, a cloth bag of scent was dragged over the prearranged route. When the excited hounds were released at the start, they followed this dedicated scent trail through the woods and fields. Experienced riders of all ages followed behind, galloping through forest, open land and streams, jumping fences along the way.
When the hounds arrived at the end destination they were rewarded and fed. After we had cared for our horses, we all gathered at someone’s home for a traditional hunt breakfast, filled with camaraderie and good food. Those who participated in this wonderful experience four and five decades ago were locals who loved horses and hounds and the incredible beauty of Stowe’s rural countryside at dawn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.