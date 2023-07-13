To the Editor:

It is hard to believe it has been 10 years since the Stowe Historical Society opened its wonderful museum at 90 School St. in the village. I thoroughly enjoyed my visit last week and enthusiastically encourage all — longtime residents and short-term visitors — to make it a priority during your next trip to town.

