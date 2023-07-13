It is hard to believe it has been 10 years since the Stowe Historical Society opened its wonderful museum at 90 School St. in the village. I thoroughly enjoyed my visit last week and enthusiastically encourage all — longtime residents and short-term visitors — to make it a priority during your next trip to town.
Charlie Lusk very adeptly taught me about the many types of trusses used to build covered bridges in Vermont. I now understand the significance of our own Emily’s Bridge in a fresh and new way.
Liz Lackey and I shared our appreciation for the Brush Hill and Brownsville area. We reflected on the significance and historic beauty of Stowe’s many fine homes and buildings dating from the 1700s and 1800s.
Many, many thanks to the numerous board members and volunteers who make the museum possible.
The variety and number of exhibits were delightful. I shall be back soon, and I hope to see you there.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.