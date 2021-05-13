To the Editor:
To hold a position of public trust is an honor and comes with the duty to hold oneself to a certain standard of conduct. Stowe’s current and first-ever, full-time fire chief, Kyle Walker, betrayed that trust while serving as a member of the Stowe Police Department. Concealing this failing, he then chose to seek and accept a position of greater responsibility and authority within the town’s public safety department.
Walker’s admitted sexual misconduct and abuse of his position as a police officer, while on duty, in uniform, and while utilizing public property, not only made him unfit to continue as a member of the Stowe Police Department, it makes it wholly inappropriate and unsustainable that he remain fire chief.
Fewer than 20 percent of sexual assaults that occur are reported to police. Of those that are reported, only 1 in every 1,000 will lead to a conviction. This gross failure of our criminal justice system is built on a history of women not being believed when they come forward, being revictimized by law enforcement if they do report their assault, and rarely receiving even a modicum of justice.
Some of us like Kyle Walker and have seen him perform great acts of public service in his time with the Stowe police and fire departments. That, however, is immaterial to this matter. For Walker to remain in a leadership position in the town’s public safety apparatus after a 10-day suspension imposed by Stowe’s town manager sends a message to victims in Stowe that they are not safe reporting sexual assaults.
The Washington County State’s Attorney’s decision to not move forward with charges against Walker because the alleged victim is not a perfect witness is yet another message to women that we will not be believed and will not receive justice.
Regardless of whether there is a convictable case, Walker’s actions cast a shadow on the culture and climate within Stowe’s public safety system and those who work within it. His conduct should not be allowed to be the public impression of Stowe’s emergency services or of the dedicated people who serve our town honorably.
Leadership matters. Accountability matters. Walker has failed on both counts, he has acknowledged that he has lost public trust, and his continued employment and leadership position is untenable.
Sexual assault victims must feel confident they can report the crimes committed against them to our public safety officers.
The town of Stowe must do better.
We call on Kyle Walker to do as he should have done when the incident occurred: resign immediately, apologize to those harmed and allow our community to move forward, rebuilding trust in our public safety leadership, town officials and emergency responders.
If he fails to do so, we call on the town of Stowe to immediately remove him.
We would also strongly urge the select board and town management to take this as an opportunity to prioritize improvements and upgrades of the public safety systems. The town employee manual is out of date, especially sections on identifying, reporting and investigating sexual assault and misconduct. There are no mandatory trainings around sexual assault or misconduct done on a regular basis for town employees.
Adding a citizen oversight board over our public safety team would go a long way to prevent future incidents. Prioritizing these will be a good first step in rebuilding trust.
Sarah Henshaw, Jacquie Mauer, Maria Davies, Kyle Betournay, Lisa Senecal, Scott Weathers, Carrie Weinmann Noonan, Liz Sorel, Emily Rosenbaum, Mikaela Saccoccio, Brian Leven, Briana Morin, Nora Slaughter, Bernice Safarzade, Ally Wise, Maryanne Scarlata, Astrid Young, Erica Ciaraldi and Jenny Lawson
Stowe
