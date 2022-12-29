To the Editor:
Thank you to Stowe Electric and its employees for taking such good care of the community. A special thanks to all the utility workers who worked so hard in the terrible wind, freezing temperatures, rain, sleet and snow to get our power back quickly. You amaze us and we are very grateful!
