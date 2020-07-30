To the Editor:
The Stowe Education Fund was formed in 1997 and has been a 100 percent volunteer organization since 2011. Our mission has been to support and enhance education in the Stowe public school system.
As we communicated in the fall, the future of our organization became uncertain with the passage of Act 46 and the forced merger of the Stowe and the Elmore-Morrisville school districts. Stowe Education Fund’s legal charter enabled us to raise funds to support the Stowe School District but, because it no longer exists, as of June 30, 2020, the fund ceased operations.
Stowe Education Fund held endowment funds that were raised before the dissolution of the Stowe School District and accumulated over time. These funds have been allocated to provide continued support for programs we have long funded at Stowe Elementary, Middle and High schools.
Stowe Education Fund made designated donations to the Stowe schools for the following programs:
• Faculty resource grants ($62,500): 35 grants were awarded totaling $35,500 in the 2019-20 school year. Since the inception of this program in 2015, these grants have provided resources for our faculty in all three schools to improve their classrooms, bring new enrichment programs to their students and foster a positive school climate. This money will be available for future rounds of grant funding.
• Laser engraver/cutter at Stowe Middle/High School ($20,000): major investment in the STEAM programs to augment resources already provided by the fund.
• Summer enrichment camps ($16,000): provide learning and enrichment opportunities for middle school students.
• Principal/faculty support initiative ($15,000): funding for the schools to provide needed resources and flexibility during the COVID-19 crisis and in the remote learning environment.
• Garden and greenhouse at Stowe Middle/High School ($12,000): ensure the garden and greenhouse remain sustainable and an important part of the science program and garden club.
• Kindergarten Naturalist Program ($6,000): expose the wonder of the natural world to our youngest learners and instill a love of nature in them.
• Senior Life Skills Seminar ($2,000): educate our seniors on a variety of real-world topics to help prepare them for life after graduation.
Your generosity has made a significant impact on our students and we are truly grateful for the support you have shown for our organization.
You can continue to support our schools in many ways: volunteer, attend school board meetings to stay informed and thank faculty members for making a difference every day. The Parent-Teacher Organization at Stowe Elementary School and the Stowe Middle/High School Booster Club are valuable parent-run groups that provide financial support for our schools. We encourage you to get involved with them.
Stowe Education Fund Board of Directors
Vickie Alekson, Robin Cannon, Christina DeRuzza, Cindy Jackman, Sharon McDonald, Meghan Reichelt, and Lisa Seneca
