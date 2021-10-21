To the Editor:
I am appalled at the lack of sound judgment and leadership exhibited by Stowe’s Town Manager, Charles Safford, related to the continued employment of Fire Chief Kyle Walker.
In the Oct. 7 issue of the Stowe Reporter, Safford was quoted as saying, “His reputation has taken a hit and he will have to be extra diligent going forward, but he has a right to demonstrate improved performance.” (“Parents object to fire chief on school grounds”)
When will we stop talking about the reputation of sex offenders? I don’t care about Walker’s reputation, and neither should you. No, he does not have a right to demonstrate improved performance. He did not commit a traffic violation or steal stamps from the office. He stalked, harassed and assaulted a woman over the course of multiple years while he was a Stowe police officer and firefighter.
National data shows that of every 100 sexual assaults, five to 20 of those assaults are reported to the police and 0.4 to 5.4 are prosecuted. The low reporting and prosecution rates do not mean the assaults did not happen. It means that survivors are hesitant to report for a variety of reasons and these cases are complicated.
It is not uncommon for survivors to come forward years after an assault. Delayed reporting can lead to less available evidence and the inability to prosecute due to the statute of limitations, the maximum time after an event within which legal proceedings may be initiated.
The town manager has said that since there were no criminal charges filed, a 10-day suspension as fire chief was appropriate. Criminal charges are not required, or often realistic, when determining employment disciplinary action. Walker was terminated as a Stowe police officer and should be terminated as the fire chief.
In the Oct. 14 issue of the Stowe Reporter, Safford was quoted as saying the following about Walker regarding his emergency management duties: “He has proven historically effective in that position. He did a very effective job in protecting life and property.” (“Town caught in middle of fire chief scandal”)
This comment was in response to Walker being appointed by Safford as the Stowe emergency management director on the Regional Emergency Management Committee. Walker should lose his appointment as town health officer and all other discretionary appointments as a representative of the town of Stowe.
In recent weeks, the focus has shifted from holding a sexual predator accountable and ensuring the safety of Stowe residents and visitors to the poor leadership and decision making exhibited by the town manager. He is a white male in a position of power, and he is using that power to protect another white male.
This is white-male privilege, and it must stop. I can only hope that in the end Walker will be held accountable and the town will find itself with a leader who is willing to make the difficult decisions required to ensure the safety and well-being of all Stowe citizens and visitors.
Becky Gonyea
Executive director
Clarina Howard Nichols Center
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.