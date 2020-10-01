To the Editor:
Two summers ago, I had the privilege of giving a tour at the Alchemist Brewery to a group of folks from national security and defense. At the end of the tour, one of them asked me, “What is the biggest threat to your business?” I think everyone in the group was expecting me to say cybersecurity or even taxes. My answer surprised them: drastic weather caused by climate change is what keeps me up at night.
Like most Americans, I worry about the future of our planet and the future we are creating for our children and their children. But I also worry about the viability of our business, and our ability to source the raw ingredients that we need to make our beer.
The three main ingredients in our beer — clean water, malt and hops — are all threatened by drastic weather caused by climate change. Droughts, flooding and wildfires affect our ingredients more and more each year. This is the third consecutive year that hop fields are being threatened by fire and smoke. What year will it be that our partner farmers in the Pacific Northwest are decimated beyond repair, and we — and many other breweries — have to stop making beer?
We need to be able to source the raw ingredients we need to make our beer. And, as a business in a resort town, we also rely on a healthy climate so that we can continue to attract visitors to our beautiful town. We need to protect and preserve our clean rivers and our snow-covered ski trails. Our businesses depend on it, our community depends on it, and our state’s economy depends on it.
Our business, along with many prominent businesses such as Burton, Seventh Generation and Ben & Jerry’s, advocated for the passage of the Global Warming Solutions Act. Together, we shared our collective concerns about the future of our businesses and Vermont’s economy if we don’t take serious and aggressive action on climate change. I am proud that the Global Warming Solutions Act passed despite the position of Gov. Phil Scott and the actions of many Republicans, including Rep. Heidi Scheuermann.
I am ready for a voice in Montpelier that fights for our town, for our environment and for our planet. Vermonters have spoken loud and clear — the health of our state is important. We need a representative who believes that.
Jen Kimmich
Stowe
