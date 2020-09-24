To the Editor:
We’ve just had two tropical storms in the Gulf of Mexico at the same time — a historic first — one of which blew up from a tropical storm to a category 4 hurricane in record time and was one of the strongest to ever hit the U.S. We’ve cycled through to the L-named tropical storms in record time.
Historic record-breaking wildfires in California and Oregon, again. Apocalyptic wildfires in Australia. How about that 100.4 F temperature in the Siberia tundra, well above the Arctic Circle, also a first.
Burlington had 20 days over 90 degrees this summer (so far), which is third highest ever. The average is seven days.
These are precisely the type and frequency of extreme weather events that had been predicted for a world in which human-driven climate change become apparent and significant. As such, the emerging consensus is that these weather-related disasters can only be explained by a world in which anthropogenic climate change is asserting itself.
This begs the question: Why the continued reluctance by some Vermont House representatives to refuse to support climate legislation? The Vermont Legislature is trying mightily to help stem climate change with, among other things, the Global Warming Solutions Act, and it needs legislative support to override an expected Gov. Scott veto. Rep. Heidi Scheuermann has already voted against this act (even as Sen. Rich Westman saw the light and supported it). Is this the kind of representation you want?
In the midst of a climate crisis, how much longer do we have to endure the tired economy-based excuse that “now is not the right time?”
I care about the economy too, and maybe you don’t care about climate change. But here’s the news: Concern for climate change is concern for the economy. When Stowe starts getting more rain than snow during the winter, which has come close to happening already, this town will be toast.
Rep. Scheuermann has been an impediment on climate issues. Stowe needs a House representative that takes climate change seriously; one who is capable of the creative and long-term thinking necessary to understand the current climate/economic reality. Support Jo Sabel Courtney for the House seat from Stowe this November.
Rick Weinstein
Stowe
