To the Editor:
The students, faculty and staff at Stowe Elementary School enthusiastically thank Fred Whitcomb from the Stowe Police Department, Scott Brinkman, chief of Stowe’s Emergency Medical Services, Scott Reeves, chief of the fire department, Jon Wehse, chief of Stowe Mountain Rescue, and Alex Schmidt for coordinating a very special visit from Stowe public safety and associated partners on Stowe and Tell Day last Tuesday afternoon.
We also thank all the civil servants who created such a fun, instructional and collaborative event for kids and adults alike. The festivities kicked off with a U.S. Customs and Border Protection air and marine helicopter circling the perimeter of the school, hovering over the back field and then landing to thunderous applause. In addition to the helicopter, an ambulance, fire truck and rescue vehicles were on display and very excited students had the opportunity to climb aboard the various machines, meet members of the public safety team and learn all about the equipment.
Yet another highlight was a visit with the Newport K-9 unit, featuring a highly trained German shepherd and his police handler demonstrating the agility, tracking and security skills in which they specialize.
It was an afternoon that forged strong relations between the school community and public safety officers who serve with integrity and commitment. We are truly appreciative.
Nina Slade
Principal
Stowe Elementary School
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.