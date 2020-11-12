To the Editor:
I can’t believe you ran a two-page story on Paul Sakash — in Stowe — and didn’t mention how he spends the rest of his year: as a skier, and one of the best on the hill.
I had to quit eight years ago, but I trust and hope he’s still at it.
Getting a run with him was pure delight. It required shameless maneuvering but was well worth it.
So Paul, keep de-trashing the roads, but for Pete’s sake get rid of all that ridiculous hair — it makes you look like an ancient relic. And, thanks for those awesome dances down the mountain.
Nancy Twitty
Stowe
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.