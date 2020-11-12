To the Editor:

I can’t believe you ran a two-page story on Paul Sakash — in Stowe — and didn’t mention how he spends the rest of his year: as a skier, and one of the best on the hill. 

I had to quit eight years ago, but I trust and hope he’s still at it. 

Getting a run with him was pure delight. It required shameless maneuvering but was well worth it. 

So Paul, keep de-trashing the roads, but for Pete’s sake get rid of all that ridiculous hair — it makes you look like an ancient relic. And, thanks for those awesome dances down the mountain.

Nancy Twitty

Stowe

