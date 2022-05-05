To the Editor:
I found your recent article regarding November’s tragedy in Elmore to be a distasteful invasion of privacy to those affected by it. (“Police release interviews related to Elmore homicide,” April 21, 2022)
By presenting what was already public information as a news story for shock value, you demonstrated an absolute lack of ethics and professionalism. In this community so many people have been affected by what happened.
This was not a faceless tragedy to many, if not most readers. Your disgusting story only serves to indulge sick people and serves no purpose in the advancement of information.
Justin Campbell
Waterbury
