To the Editor:
Have you ever wondered what happened to all the trees in the South American rainforest? I am writing because I think we should stop cutting down the trees in the rainforest. When people cut down these magnificent trees, the air becomes polluted and animal habitats get destroyed. These animals will later become extinct because they have no place to go.
When people cut down trees the air becomes polluted. This is important because we need trees to be able to have clean fresh air.
For example, Matthew C. Hansen, professor of geographical sciences at the University of Maryland, called rainforests the “lungs of the planet.” Trees in these forests help remove carbon dioxide from the air by using it to make food through photosynthesis. In other words, rainforest trees can help get rid of carbon dioxide.
According to the food and agriculture organization of the United Nations, since 1990 the world has lost 420 million hectares of trees or 1 billion acres of land. This will cause unclean air for our community and world because the rainforest is one of our biggest sources of oxygen.
Scientists say that if the rainforest keep getting cut down all the animals and species on the earth will become extinct. As a result, according to Sciencing, many species will die. The remaining population is often confined to remote areas of undestroyed forest and may no longer have the space or food supply necessary to hold high numbers. This proves that when you cut down the trees most of the species will die out and become extinct.
Some scientists think that if we put aside half of Earth’s land and water for nature, we could save up to 90 percent of all species. (National Geographic)
Some people might think that you need the rainforest space for farmland, but if you keep cutting down the trees they’re gone forever, and you can’t plant new trees because it will take 20 years for an average rainforest tree to grow and by then the air is polluted and most of the population of animals will be extinct.
In conclusion, I think that we should stop cutting down trees in the South American rainforest because the air will become polluted, and animals’ homes will be destroyed.
Matilda Macdonald
Fifth grader
Stowe Elementary School
