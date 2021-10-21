To the Editor:
When one says one is anti-fascist while supporting big Pharma corporations teaming up with the federal government to finance and distribute a product that is mandatory by law, that is truly a paradox.
Regarding civility, one should abide by the axiom, “sticks and stones may break my bones but words will never hurt me.” One should learn how to separate actions from words. The most humane and fair individual can use crass and unpolite rhetoric, while someone like Stalin can preach brotherhood and equality while behind the scenes have people liquidated by the tens of thousands.
As America continues to descend from a libertarian and federalist constitutional republic into a neo-feudal dictatorship, civility will become more and more uncommon.
People are getting tired of the virtue signaling. Working class Americans are being called domestic terrorists and deplorables and their rights continue to be taken away. Civility should be one’s last concern. One should be worried about liberty and rights, not words.
Again, some of the most dangerous people out there are the most tactful and polite. Don’t be fooled by this. People need to read the Bill of Rights and defend it, otherwise we will continue to become a Soviet-style state.
Also, I believe the root of most of our problems comes from having an unsound currency caused by dollar devaluation. The Federal Reserve arbitrarily creates trillions of dollars which is the main cause of inflation and instability. Inflation is a stealth tax and essentially theft.
Since the emergence of the coronavirus and the start of lockdowns, the top 1 percent wealthiest people have increased their wealth by trillions while 20 percent of working-class Americans have seen their entire savings wiped out. This is by design.
People should stop wasting their time complaining about the Republicans or Democrats, Trump or Biden, and buy bitcoin. That would be the best way to fix America. It will decapitalize the central bankers and bring stability back to the country. It’s already happening and bitcoin can't be stopped. This is great news and our best hope for freedom.
Shane Larson
Waterbury Center
