To the Editor:
I’d like to defend Stowe fire chief Kyle Walker. I found a letter a few weeks back to be atrocious. (“Silence equals complicity in fire chief situation,” Oct. 21, 2021)
First, it appears Walker has already had charges against him for what he allegedly did dismissed. In America, we have something called due process. Justice is not done by mob rule. We all have constitutional rights to protect us against this. That is the beauty of a republic — it is designed to protect the minority against the whims of the majority.
Second, silence does not equal complicity. A person can be indifferent to a situation or silent, but that doesn’t make them a guilty party. Read the Fifth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which is the law. People have the right to remain silent.
Some apparently want Walker to pay for a crime in which he appears to have been exonerated.
I applaud Walker’s courage to not cave into pressure like this. While some letter writers would have us believe the whole town is against him, I doubt that is the case. There are probably plenty of others who support him. And really, public opinion is a moot point anyway.
The fact that the law is on his side is all that really matters. The only thing else that really matters is whether Walker is competent, professional and can save lives. I’m guessing he is, despite an allegation. I’m guessing that no matter whose house is on fire, even if it were someone trying to smear and bully him, he would be there to put it out.
Shane Larson
Waterbury Center
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.