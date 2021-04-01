To the Editor:
In response to the column from Lisa Senecal — “Not speaking out just amplifies hate,” March 18, 2021 — I would like to say that her thesis that the white man is responsible for so much violence against women and people of color is both absurd and racist.
She is the pot calling the kettle black by claiming a right-wing fringe eats up manufactured enemies of white people, while at the same time she manufactures enemies for women and people of color by saying the white man is responsible for their problems.
It is both hypocritical and just factually incorrect. Take any woman or trans or person of color and stick them in the middle of Vermont, New Hampshire or Maine — some of the whitest states in the country — and they will be perfectly safe.
Stop blaming white men for the ills of society. It’s honestly just rubbish and anyone with a little intelligence can see through this type of propaganda.
I’d also like to say that Tucker Carlson is a pretty good newscaster and one of the few decent ones left out there.
Shane Larson
Waterbury
