Editor’s note: The following letter was sent to Timothy Biebel, chair of the Vermont Fish and Wildlife board, about fish management regulation 122. It has been edited for length and clarity.
Dear Chairman Biebel:
I am writing on behalf of the Vermont chapter of Native Fish Coalition to provide comments about simplifying Vermont’s fishing regulations and protecting wild native brook trout.
Native Fish Coalition is a nonpartisan, grassroots organization dedicated to the conservation, preservation and restoration of wild native fish, with chapters in seven states. The Vermont chapter focuses on wild, native brook trout.
Vermont’s native brook trout are under stress from climate change and other factors. Streams and ponds that once held wild native brook trout no longer do, and other waters have been compromised by invasive species. Riparian buffers are being removed to improve landowners’ views, removing critically important tree canopy.
These and other trends suggest conservation of the fish themselves is a prudent course when considering this proposed rule, reducing the daily limit on brook trout in rivers and streams. We generally support the proposal to lower the daily limit on brook trout in rivers and streams, though the coalition raises two concerns.
First, we believe that a daily brook trout limit of six fish, consistent with the current six-fish limit for nonnative brown and rainbow trout, would be prudent. It supports conservation, is simple for anglers to understand, easily enforced and easy to implement. And, it comports with the department’s goal of rule simplification.
Compared with other states, Vermont’s current limit of 12 brook trout a day in rivers and streams is more than double than 15 of 22 states in the brook trout’s native range, and twice that of three others.
In late 2020, the Fish and Wildlife Department held listening sessions and collected public input. Twenty-six comments addressed the harvest limit. Twenty-two supported reduced harvest, most of those recommending limiting harvest to six trout, not eight as is now being proposed.
The department’s proposal of eight fish would still leave Vermont tied for the highest in the native range of brook trout.
The coalition would also like to see the department begin discussions with stakeholders to produce a long-range plan specifically for Vermont’s wild native brook trout. Such a plan would include policies for preserving or restoring habitat for Vermont’s official cold water fish, brook trout, as well as other protective measures. We believe that a carefully formulated wild native brook trout plan would help optimize populations, protect habitat and improve angler experience.
Chris Owen
Vermont state chair
Native Fish Coalition
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.