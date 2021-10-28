To the Editor:
To the folks in charge of road painting: I know there is something that we can all agree on and it’s the safety and condition of our roads.
Recently, I have been driving to Burlington and back from Stowe before it gets light in the day. The lack of painted lines on the side and middle of the road is shocking. The state was given a ton of money for COVID relief, to say nothing of taxes and normal road budgets.
Route 100 is dangerous enough without lack of yellow and white lines on the road.
What gives?
Xander Paumgarten
Stowe
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.