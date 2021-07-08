To the Editor:
I am writing to express deep concern over the willingness of Stowe to spend $40,000 on two signs. It is a gross misuse of funds and frankly, an outrage. (“Stowe welcome signs get a facelift,” July 1, 2021)
Over the past decade or more we have visited Stowe two to three times per year — accounting for all or most of our vacation time. We have spent over a decade extolling the virtues of the town, recommending that people visit, literally any time of year, to enjoy all Stowe has to offer. We even planned to retire in the area within the next 10 years.
After reading this article, however, we have begun to question our choices.
To spend this sum of town funds on simple signage that can either be repaired or replaced using existing materials, such as existing sign bases, rather than assisting those in the town that have a greater financial need, is revolting. For years we have participated in the Halloween candy collection at the town hall to assist those that cannot afford this luxury during trick-or-treating.
If individuals in town had this need pre-pandemic, how can the town justify spending $40,000 now when so many are out of work or struggling to rebound from loss of work due to the effects of the pandemic? On a broader scale, local foodbanks and homeless shelters have been in dire need since the pandemic began, and $40,000 could go a long way to helping these institutions and the individuals they support.
I sincerely urge the officials in charge of this project to rethink this decision and find a more economical solution — one that will allow more of these funds to be channeled to those in need rather than to support the needs of an inanimate sign.
Amanda Gomba
Whitehouse Station, N.J.
