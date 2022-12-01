To the Editor:
I am wondering how work on solving the ski season traffic problem is coming. Here are a few of my ideas from last spring. These would reduce the number of cars in the traffic jam on the Mountain Road.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
To the Editor:
I am wondering how work on solving the ski season traffic problem is coming. Here are a few of my ideas from last spring. These would reduce the number of cars in the traffic jam on the Mountain Road.
Eliminate the Vail Resorts season pass for a few years and take Stowe off the list of where the nationwide pass can be used. Sell only day tickets, vacation-length passes or weekend passes. Vail passholders might get a discount. Sell no season passes for Stowe, even to people without a Vail Resort pass.
Consider incentives for staying at the existing ski lodges in Stowe or nearby. Consider adding more, especially affordable, places to stay overnight. People love the state ski dorm near the driveway out of the mountain parking lot. Add more dorms. Vail Resorts could work with lodge owners to offer a lower price for lift passes if skiers stay overnight in Stowe.
Provide bus transportation for groups from the lodges. Vail Resort or the town (paid for by Vail Resort) could send fleet of minibuses to every lodge in the morning and back at the end of the day — or the ski lodge owners could provide their own buses.
Create a large parking lot south of Stowe village on Route 100. Use buses from there. This should be free and the owner of the land where the parking lot is located should get an annual payment from Vail Resorts.
Erica Skinger
Stowe
Our offices will be closed on Friday, December 23, and Friday, December 30, for the holidays.
Social Media Advertising - Sponsored Local Content
News, arts, events, community and more from the Vermont Community Newspaper Group.
Our weekly newsletters deliver the latest headlines, upcoming events and local information — straight from the newsroom!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.