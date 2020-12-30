To the Editor:
On Wednesday, Dec. 23, a day for which I had confirmed a reservation to ski, I got up at 5:45 a.m. in the hope of beating the crowds. I arrived at the mountain at 8 a.m., struggled into my ski boots in the car, and made it to the quad by 8:20 a.m., to find some 250 people in line before me.
Not only were people closer than the 6-foot social distancing, I had to cajole two people around me to pull up their face covers. The mountain made no effort to enforce the rules of social distancing and masking.
After a half an hour in line, as I was about to board the lift, the attendant scanned my pass and pulled me out of line, telling me there was something wrong with my pass. He finally said (falsely) that I had used up all my allowed days (this was my fourth of my initially allowed seven days), and demanded that I resolve the issue before taking the lift, essentially walking back to the office, downhill 250 yards.
At 79, I was probably the oldest person waiting in line to ski, and despite his demand I told him that I was getting on the lift to take one run and would straighten this ridiculous error after that.
Well, it was only one run and I hope not my last one this season on this mountain for me. That afternoon I spent hours trying to contact a Vail representative, locally and at Vail itself. I finally was able to speak to a young woman in the local management office who confirmed that I had a reservation for that day, apologized repeatedly, but offered no explanation for the apparently complete failure to competently implement the new reservation system to control access as required by Vermont.
She promised that a representative of Vail would contact me. I have heard nothing.
Why at this time, with such limited terrain open, were so many people given a reservation? By 9 a.m., when I left the mountain, all the parking lots at the base (except along the access streets) were full, with one car after another coming up the mountain, with at least one third of them with out-of-state plates.
I thought that the reservation system was to control crowds to conform Mansfield’s operations to the state’s operational limitations in this COVID-19 pandemic. One gets the feeling that the Vail investors are only interested in their pocketbook and do not care about the skiing customers or the community. Note that they have not put any noticeable improvements into this ski area, and parking is a disaster.
It is hard to express how disappointed I am after 30 years as a pass holder at Stowe.
Heide B. Horsley, M.D.
Stowe
