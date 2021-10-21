To the Editor:
Outside the Akeley Memorial Building. On my front porch. In the woods. Next to the bread rack at Shaw’s. On the quiet path. On a neighbor’s front porch.
This is a partial list of places people have said to me: “I agree with you. I think Kyle Walker shouldn’t be our fire chief.”
It has happened at least once a week for months. All different people. Unfortunately, telling me doesn’t do much good.
The Stowe Reporter and Tommy Gardner has done its job outstandingly. Rachel Fisher came forward courageously. Chief Don Hull cleaned house in his department. And the people who have spoken up have done so consistently and eloquently.
Why, then, is Walker still fire chief?
Charles Safford, our town manager, tells us they are legally obligated to leave him in that role unless someone else comes forward, but that is putting an unfair obligation on a (hypothetical) trauma victim to do the work that the rest of us won’t do.
Why hasn’t Walker stepped down? I cannot answer that, but I can say with relative certainty that he does not know how many people want him to resign. That is because many people are not coming forward to say they no longer trust him as fire chief. If we do not say we want something changed, we are tacitly saying we’re fine leaving it alone.
Silence is not neutrality. Silence is complicity.
Anyone who wants Walker to step down, please speak up. If you don’t want to write a letter to the editor, call a selectboard member. Email the town manager. Or tell Kyle Walker, himself. Those are the only people who can do anything here, and they have gotten the message that you are OK leaving him in his role if you haven’t told them otherwise.
Believe me, I know it is terrifying to speak truth to power, especially in a small town. We have jobs and businesses that conflict. We sit on boards. We have kids. We have friends.
Whatever our reasons are, we need to get past them if we want anything to change. If Fisher could speak, we can find the courage to do so, too.
Especially if you are a leader in this town, speak up. Please.
Our daughters are watching. So are our sons. All our children are.
Tell someone who can do something how you feel.
Emily Rosenbaum
Stowe
