To the Editor:
Wow, Nicholas Boke is the poster boy for critical race theory. (“Critical race theory is new bogeyman; don’t fall for it,” July 1, 2021)
If you had no idea what the fuss was about, your antennas must have gone up after reading his guest perspective. As a parent — or just a taxpayer — wouldn’t you now want to know what’s going on in your schools?
The good news is now your preschoolers can get an early education on critical race theory at a local brewery. Is this a great country or what?
Russ Hausman
Stowe
